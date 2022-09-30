MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio (WTRF) — Two brave teachers at Hills Elementary put their grooming in the hands of their students today.

A raffle was held to cut their hair at a school assembly, in a show of support for kids who don’t have the choice to lose theirs.

Students gave one dollar each for a chance to trim Mrs. Clegg’s hair or shear Mr. Eft’s beard in front of their friends.

They also gave a donation to wear a different hat each day this week.

That money made up a total of 14-hundred dollars, which will go toward research for cancer at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Teacher Virginia Pawelczyk founded the fundraiser after her son became a brain tumor survivor.

The government only gives 4 percent of their funding toward pediatric cancer research. There’s over 200 subtypes of brain tumors alone. So it’s like a drop in the bucket. So it’s very important that we help fundraise, getting more money to the proper research facilities. Virginia Pawelczyk, 3rd Grade Teacher

The leftover locks will be donated to Wigs for Kids, while that big check will be given to the hospital in honor of her former student Brayden Tipton.