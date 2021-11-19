TEAM Automotive gives thousands to help cancer patients through treatment

Steubenville, Ohio (WTRF) – Cancer may be a physical disease—but its devastating effects reach far beyond the body.

Many patients have trouble meeting their utilities and other basic needs—which is why Team Automotive stepped up to help today.

They put $100 of every car sale in October toward the Tony Teramana Cancer Center’s T.E.A.R Fund, and officially presented the check this morning.

Their work added up to more than $17,000, all of which will make the fight against cancer a little more bearable in the Ohio Valley.

When you’re diagnosed with this, you’re not only faced with the challenge of treatment for cancer, you’re also faced with the challenges of everyday needs, so we’re able to support those needs of the patient. Gretchen Heizler, Radiation Oncology Supervisor

It means a lot, because people ask us all the time, they thank us in the community, and you know, we don’t do anything, it’s the people that work here that do a great job. Justin Teramana, General Manager, Team Ford Lincoln

The money was raised as part of Team’s Breast Cancer Month campaign.

Team Chevy, Team Toyota and Team Ford Lincoln all pitched in to write the check.