STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s a terrible and common disease, and Team Ford in Steubenville isn’t letting their friends and co-workers who have battled it fight alone.

In October, the dealership donated $100.00 for every car sold to the Women’s Imaging Fund at Trinity’s Tony Teramana Cancer Center.

That gave them $6,600.00, which was then matched by Toyota Motor Corporation. That money was offered to Trinity today to help the patients endure their life-saving treatment.

Someone’s affected by it. And someone’s always fighting that battle even if they’re not going through it at the moment, still recovering on the other end of it, and just trying to do something to help them out, because it’s a hard battle to fight but they keep on fighting it. Mark Teramana, General Manager, Team Automotive

Trinity Foundation’s director says the money will be used for new equipment, which will directly impact the accuracy and dignity of patient care.