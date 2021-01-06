Teen missing from Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 17-year-old male, Jason Lee Hearn, from Richmond.

His description follows:

NAME: Jason Lee Hearn

DOB: June 13, 2003 (Age 17)

HEIGHT: 6’ 1”

WEIGHT: 147 lbs

HAIR: Dirty Blonde

EYES: Blue

LAST WEARING: brown jacket | black hoodie | blue or brown jeans

LAST SEEN DATE: January 4, 2021

LAST SEEN AT: 1588 State Route 43 – Richmond, OH

Jason was last seen at his residence in the Lake Lodge Mobile Home Village in Richmond. Jason’s family saw him at approximately 5:30 a.m. on January 4, 2021. Jason was later discovered to be missing, though his family believed he had left for school. It was later determined Jason never arrived at the school and he has not returned home.

An unconfirmed report stated Jason was seen entering a cream colored car near his home. However, there is no further description of the vehicle and the exact time he may have been seen is unknown.

Jason may also have been in the area of Township Road 378 or Township Road 381 in Steubenville, OH sometime in the evening of January 4th. This information is also unable to be confirmed.

If you happen to see Jason or have any information of his whereabouts, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (740)-283-8600.

