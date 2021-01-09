Teen missing in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searing for a missing teen.

15-year-old Destiny Renee Gaffney was last seen at her home on Gallagher Street in Adena, Ohio on Thursday.

She is 5’2″ tall and 130 pounds with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

It’s unknown what she was last wearing.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says Destiny was involved in an argument with family around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 7.

It was later discovered she was missing.

Authorities say they received an unconfirmed report that Destiny had posted a video of herself driving a car somewhere in West Virginia. The family says they don’t believe she knows how to drive and that they don’t know how she would have access to a vehicle.

If you have any information, call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (740)-283-8600.