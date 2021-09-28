The limits are endless for SVRTA riders! Buses can now connect Steubenville and the Highlands

After public demand, bus riders can go almost anywhere in the Ohio Valley!

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) –You’ll see them rolling…to new places and new locations!

The Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority said after two years of re-routing, come October 11, they’re rolling out their new maps!

The SVRTA has expanded times, added routes and additional hours.

Riders will no longer be locked into a single bus.

The routes start at staggered times and there is even now an additional stop in Robinson Township by popular request.

It helps employment for areas like Robinson, and one of the most popular additions: People from all the way in Steubenville can travel to Rayland on the SVRTA Route and then make it all the way to St. Clairsville.

The director of operations says they started to listen to the riders and the drivers.

Across Franciscan University, we now go to Lincoln Heights. We go to more areas in the communities we used to serve. We now go down to Rayland which is exciting for a lot of people. They want to go to the St. Clairsville Mall, they want to go to the Highlands, and downtown Wheeling. Jerry Thomas, Director of Operations and Maintenance, SVRTA

They’ve expanded partnerships so they link up with the Ohio Valley Regional Transit Authority which has 14 routes.

They currently move 150 people a day from one given place to the next, and it sounds like this new system hopes to drive even more.

It’s $30 for an annual pass but come October 11, the buses will be free for the first two weeks as everyone gets adjusted to the new maps.