Steubenville, Ohio (WTRF) – Friday night one of Steubenville’s main streets will be taken back a century—to a more carefree decade.

First Fridays is returning for the summer months, with a Prohibition-themed twist.

After being rescheduled last week due to weather, 4th Street will be filled with vendors, games and even a secret speakeasy to find.

The massively popular block party is the work of the Harmonium Project, who have eight years of experience bringing arts events to Steubenville.

They say First Fridays are about more than just having fun—they’re about revitalization.

Steubenville is a place full of opportunity and full of people that really love this area. And when you put those two together, what you get is the possibility of really exciting events, and really exciting revitalization opportunities. Steubenville is going to explode, it’s going to grow, it’s going to be a beautiful thing to see. Marc Barnes, President of The Harmonium Project

The group says to expect more places to sit this time: they’re hard at work right now in their studio building new benches.