STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The criminal cases against a former local college president and his vice president were closed by the State of Ohio Monday, according to court documents.

Dr. Jimmie Dale Bruce of Poland, Ohio is the former president of Eastern Gateway Community College (EGCC) which has a branch in Steubenville. The theft case against Bruce was ordered closed by Jefferson County Judge Joseph J. Bruzzese Jr.

In August, a Jefferson County Grand Jury returned indictments against Bruce and another former college official, James D. Miller, of Jackson Center, Ohio, former vice president/chief of staff. Both men faced felony counts of grand theft among other charges.

Bruce (Left) Miller (Right)

A hearing was held Jan. 8 in the Common Pleas Court of Jefferson County, and upon a motion of the State and by agreement of the parties, the case against Bruce was dismissed without prejudice.

Also on Jan. 8, the court dismissed the case against Miller.