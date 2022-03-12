(WTRF) — Following heavy snowfall in the Ohio Valley, many sheriffs’ departments in Ohio have declared snow emergencies for travel.

Here are the counties under a snow emergency as of late Saturday morning:

Belmont County — Level 1

Monroe County — Level 1

Noble County — Level 2

Jefferson County — Level 1

Guernsey County — Level 2

Harrison County does not use the emergency level system, but the sheriff’s office reports no major issues with roadways.

Snow emergency classifications in Ohio are as follows:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

