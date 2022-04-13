JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The three men accused of beating another man outside American Legion pleaded not guilty in Judge Miller’s court.

Darl Keith West, Raymond Jeter Jr., and Brandon Garrison allegedly assaulted another man outside the American Legion in Steubenville causing him serious harm.

The beaten man had to have his head stapled back together and had injuries around his eye along with cuts on his head from the alleged punching and kicking to his head.

The report says the fight was recorded on video.

All three are not allowed to have contact with each other or the alleged victim in the case.

West and Jeter Jr. had a bond set at $50,000 and Garrison was given an OR Bond.

Stay with 7News for updates.