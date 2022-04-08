JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Three men from Steubenville are being charged for allegedly beating a man outside an American Legion.

The men named in the charges are Darl Keith West, 45, Raymond E. Jeter Jr., 28, and Brandon T. Garrison, 32.

The report says the three men assaulted another man outside the American Legion in Steubenville causing him serious harm.

The beaten man had to have his head stapled back together and had injuries around his eye along with cuts on his head from the alleged punching and kicking to his head.

The report says the fight was recorded on video.

The three men will be arraigned next Wednesday at 9 am