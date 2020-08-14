Three people arrested in Steubenville after a drug trafficking investigation

Jefferson County, OH (WTRF)- Three people were arrested in Stuebenville after the Jefferson County Drug Task Force executed a narcotics warrant at a residence on Grandview Avenue.
Detectives were able to seize 320 grams of suspected opiate, five firearms, crack cocaine, marijuana and U.S currency.
Police arrested Eulis E Curenton, 46, of Grandview Avenue of Steubenville OH, Carlos W. Martin, 45, of Parkview Avenue in Cleveland and Britney Alvis, 30, of Grandview Avenue in Stuebenville Ohio.
Curenton is charged with 1 count of drug trafficking, 1 count of permitting drug abuse and 1 count weapons under disability.
Martin is charged with 1 count drug trafficking and 1 count drug possession.
Alvis was arrested on a warrant.
Police say additional charges are pending and that all three are being housed at the Jefferson County Justice Center.
