WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

A much anticipated event is back in Jefferson County.

The annual Thunder in the Ville is slated for June and this year the Village of Wintersville and the U.S. Army have partnered up to bring the community an amazing celebration.

There will be food, games, booths, entertainment and, of course, fireworks and even a car show!

U.S. Army officials say they are thrilled to be a big part of the 4th of July celebration this year and to show their appreciation for the community.

“Being able to interact with the local members of the community. We’re going to have some games ourselves, some cornhole and some other activities we are going to bring out, so come see us. We’re looking forward to just engaging everybody in the community and kind of building that relationship.” SSG Charles Martin – U.S. Army

“This year we’re really excited to be teaming up with the United States Army. They’ve been a huge help so far with volunteers and donations and a lot of local business give to make sure the event goes on and that it’s free for families and everybody to just come and enjoy.” Mayor Mike Petrella – Wintersville

“Fun, and fireworks, and food. Games for the kids and we have entertainment. Little bit on Friday, Saturday’s our biggest day.” Tom Straka – Chairman Thunder in the Ville

Thunder in the Ville is set to kick off on June 23 and 24 at the Jefferson County Airpark.

The event is free and open to the public.