Tomorrow is your last chance to visit the Wintersville Drive-In

(WTRF)- Fade to black , that’s what will be happening on Wednesday with the Wintersville Drive-In.

Wednesday is the last day the Wintersville drive in will be in businesses.

The last night will have six different movies on three screens.

The movies include. F9: The Fast Saga, Nobody, Peter Rabbit 2, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, Conjuring: Devil Made Me Do It, and Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.

Movies begin at dusk and gates and snack bar are open at 7:30 PM.

A Facebook post that stated the theater has been sold for non theatrical use has been deleted from the Wintersville Drive-In Facebook page.