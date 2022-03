JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

A Toronto man pleaded not guilty to felonious assault in Jefferson County Court Wednesday.

Devin Brandon refused to be present at court.

On February 8th, he allegedly broke a fellow inmate’s eye socket in multiple places.

His Pre-trial is set for Tuesday March 15th at 10 am.

@WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/vhaQ4PwrfK — Taylor Long (@TaylorLongNews) March 9, 2022

He was originally indicted on voluntary manslaughter after allegedly beating George Henry Wilson to death at a Steubenville car wash.

