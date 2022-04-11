STEUBENVILLE, Oh.– (WTRF) Steubenville city officials say Brady Avenue will be reduced to one lane Tuesday.

This lane reduction will be at the intersection of Brady Avenue and Ridge Avenue.

This lane restriction is needed to make repairs to the roadway from previous water department issues.

There will be road plates on the roadway overnight to allow concrete repairs to cure properly.

Expect travel delays and use caution throughout the area until Wednesday afternoon.

