Trinity Health System Announces New Leadership

Trinity Health System announces that they have completed the search for a leadership position within the healthcare ministry.

Dwayne Richardson, MSN, BSN, RN, a Philadelphia native, has accepted the position as President of Twin City Medical Center in Dennison, Ohio.

This role will also include responsibility for the health system’s overall outpatient services in all outlying locations.

Richardson is replacing Teresa Gagliardi who has served the ministry for nearly 50 years and most recently as the Vice President of Hospital Operations at the Dennison location.

“As our ministry continues to grow in our region, we felt the time was right to recruit an experienced leader to help facilitate that growth in Tuscarawas, Harrison and Belmont Counties,” stated Matt Grimshaw, CEO for Trinity Health System.

With over 30 years in healthcare, Richardson most recently served as Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President, Operations for LifeBridge Health in Baltimore and Westminster, Maryland. Prior to working in Maryland, he served as Chief Operating Officer and Interim CEO at Placentia-Linda Hospital, a part of Tenet Health, located in Orange County, California.

Richardson began his career as a Radiology Technologist and specialized in pediatric and adult radiography. He then became a Registered Nurse and practiced in the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory and Emergency/Trauma departments.

Richardson is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University in Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania, where he earned his Associate of Science degree in Radiology Technology. He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania, and a Master of Science degree in Healthcare Management and Leadership from Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“I am excited to join the healthcare ministry at Trinity Health System, Twin City Medical Center,” states Richardson. “I look forward to providing exceptional care to the communities that we serve together and my goal is to enhance our services even further.”

Richardson has been married to his best friend and wife, Wanda, for nearly 18 years. They have one daughter, Lisa. He is passionate about his faith and love of the Lord. He enjoys spending time with family, culinary arts, movies, shopping and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle from time to time.

Richardson will join the leadership team in March, 2021.

“We are extremely grateful to Teresa Gagliardi, for extending her career by nearly a year after her planned retirement,” stated Grimshaw. “Her lifetime of service to our health ministry has impacted many lives and we wish her the very best as she enters a new chapter of her life.”