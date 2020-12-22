Trinity Health System to administer COVID vaccine Wednesday

Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — Trinity Health System will begin their first round of the Covid-19 vaccine today to their front line staff.

50 employees will be receiving the vaccine. Health officials say this isn’t just a once and done project but will be a lengthy process.

When and where is not available due to the respect and privacy of their employees

