Trinity Health System to administer COVID vaccine Wednesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — Trinity Health System will begin their first round of the Covid-19 vaccine today to their front line staff.
50 employees will be receiving the vaccine. Health officials say this isn’t just a once and done project but will be a lengthy process.
When and where is not available due to the respect and privacy of their employees
