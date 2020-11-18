Trinity Health System welcomes new interventional and structural heart cardiologists

Steubenville, Ohio – Trinity Health System is pleased to announce the expansion of its cardiology group.

The new additions include interventional and structural heart cardiologists Dr. Gregory Suero Abreu and Dr. Triston Smith along with members of their cardiovascular team; nurse practitioners Breana Burkhart, Danielle Rosen and physician assistants Brandon Bolduc and Caitlyn Williams. The team most recently practiced at Wheeling Hospital where Dr. Suero was the Director of the Catheterization Labs and Pulmonary Embolism Response Team (PERT), and Dr. Smith the Clinical Director of Structural Heart and Complex Coronary Interventions as well as the Chairman of the Department of Cardiology.

What this means for the hospital’s cardiovascular program is the ability to expand the array of cardiovascular services now being offered. “Developing a structural heart program will allow Trinity Health System to provide options that are much less invasive than traditional open-heart surgery which can be performed locally without the need for lengthy travels and the inconveniences this may cause, “said Matt Grimshaw, President & CEO for the health system. The historical standard treatment for patients in need of aortic valve replacement is open-heart surgery. However, for those at high risk, this strategy might not be ideal. Other patients feel very apprehensive about undergoing open heart surgery and would prefer a less invasive procedure. Now there is hope; it’s called TAVR or transcatheter aortic valve replacement. With TAVR, a small incision in the groin allows a new valve to be inserted through a catheter, providing a less invasive procedure that leads to faster recovery and a shorter hospital stay, even as short as 1 day. Current trials have shown TAVR to be a superior strategy compared to open heart surgery in some situations. With the addition of these two highly qualified physicians and the team they have assembled, Trinity Health System will soon be able to offer TAVR, giving patients hope for a longer life and a speedy recovery.

“The addition of Drs Suero and Smith to our cardiology team brings us the expertise to develop a state-of-the-art structural heart program,” said Dr. Rick Greco, President of the Medical Group Enterprise at Trinity Health System. “This new service for our community will provide the option for minimally invasive procedures as an alternative to open heart surgery for aortic valve replacement and other procedures.” Dr. Greco continues, “These procedures are rapidly becoming the preferred treatment option for people in need of aortic valve replacement, especially for those at high risk and more invasive surgery is too dangerous.”

Other structural heart procedures that Drs. Smith and Suero will be able to bring to Trinity Health System include left atrial appendage occlusion (Watchman) for patients with atrial fibrillation who cannot tolerate blood thinners, Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair for high risk patients who cannot undergo open heart surgery for significant mitral valve leakage, atrial septal defect (ASD) and patent foramen ovale (PFO) closure for patients with unexplained stroke as well as symptomatic paravalvular leak repairs, all without needing open heart surgery.

“Making the transition to Trinity Health System was an easy decision for us”, said Dr. Smith. “This area and this community are in desperate need of our services. Trinity Health had already made the necessary investments in terms of infrastructure and equipment that will allow us to hit the ground running thus ensuring a seamless transition. The foresight of the administrative body to build a Hybrid Cath Lab while not yet having the necessary manpower showed us Trinity’s commitment to its patients and its desire to deliver high quality cardiovascular care. Our goals therefore align perfectly so we are confident that this process will exceed expectations”.

Dr. Suero Abreu completed his medical education at Instituto Tecnològico de Santo Domingo (INTEC), Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic where he graduated Summa Cum Laude. He completed his internal medicine residency as well as Cardiovascular and Interventional Cardiology Fellowships at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. Dr. Suero Abreu is board certified in Interventional Cardiology (ABIM), Cardiovascular Disease (ABIM), Nuclear Cardiology, Echocardiography and Internal Medicine.

Dr. Smith graduated valedictorian from the Higher Institute of Medical Sciences located in Santa Clara, Cuba. He was an academic Fellow of Human Physiology at St. George’s University School of Medicine in St. George’s Grenada. He completed his internal medicine residency at Allegheny General Hospital, Allegheny Health Network (Pittsburgh, Pa) and Temple University School of Medicine. Dr. Smith continued his education with a General Cardiology Fellowship where he was the Chief Fellow followed by an Interventional Cardiology Fellowship both at, Allegheny Health Network and Temple University School of Medicine. Dr. Smith is board certified in Internal Medicine, Adult General Cardiovascular Diseases, Interventional Cardiology (ABIM), Echocardiography and Nuclear Cardiology.

“We are extremely excited about this great opportunity and the vote of confidence Trinity Health System is putting on us. They are showing us they are truly committed to the best patient care with the highest possible quality adhering to proper protocols and current guidelines. We understand the apprehension of requiring an invasive procedure like open heart surgery or being told you need to go to a big hospital to get the care you need. We are trying to change that. With a heart team approach, we can discuss with our patients the best option for their care while providing that care close to home without the need of traveling”- Dr. Suero said.

Dr. Suero Abreu, Dr. Smith and their Advanced Practice Providers will provide services at the Trinity Health Cardiovascular Center of Excellence in our Belmont County Location 106 Plaza Drive, St. Clairsville OH, as well as at our main campus in Steubenville, Ohio. To schedule an appointment, please call our dedicated cardiology line at 800-318-1794.