Two arrested in Jefferson County after anonymous tip of methamphetamine shipment

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)- Two people were arrested after detectives with the Jefferson County Drug Task Force received an anonymous tip that a shipment of methamphetamine was being delivered to the Jefferson County area.

Detectives identified the suspects in a vehicle in the Winterville area on US 22.

OSHP Troopers conducted a probable cause traffic stop for fictitious plates on the vehicle and utilized OSHP K9.

Troopers say the K9 alerted the odor of narcotics and a probable cause search was conducted.

Two suspects in the vehicle, 27 year old Melinda Schreffler and 30 year old Amber Ickes, both out of Canton, OH, were taken into custody.

Detectives and troopers were able to locate a stolen fire arm and 500 grams of methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Troopers also say the vehicle was stolen out of Canton, OH.

The two are facing felony charges and outstanding warrants out of the Canton area.