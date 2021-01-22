Two arrested in Steubenville after drug search

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)- A Chicago man was arrested and faces multiple drug charges after the Jefferson County Drug Task executed a drug search warrant.

Detectives executed a search warrant at 501 Ash Alley, where police say Jamal Goings was arrested without incident.

Goings is believed to have been staying in Steubenville area for the past six months.

Detectives say they seized 60 grams of fentanyl, 30 grams of crack cocaine and $500 in U.S. currency.

Police say Goings is charged with one Felony 3 count of drug trafficking and two Felony 1 counts of drug possession

He is being housed at the Jefferson County Justice Center pending arraignment.

Police say Mayia Dokes, 22, of Mingo Junction was present at the search and arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.