JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Crews responded to a single vehicle crash on State Route 7 Northbound at Murdock Avenue at 5:20 Wednesday Morning.

Officials say the vehicle left route 7 and ended up in a grassy area off Murdock Ave.

They say two people were trapped but extricated and transported to Trinity West with non life threatening injuries.

Mingo Junction Fire Department and The Ohio State Highway Patrol were on scene.

Brilliant VFD also assisted with the crash.

