JEFFEERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Two Jefferson County men were indicted on manslaughter charges Wednesday by a grand jury.

Rusty Lee Stevens, 54, of Brilliant was indicted on two felony 1 counts of voluntary manslaughter and a felony 2 count of felonious assault.

Thomas Wiley Davis, 27, also of Brilliant, was indicted on one felony 1 county of involuntary manslaughter and one felony 2 count of felonious assault.

The two men are suspects in a homicide that occurred in Brilliant, Ohio, Sunday, April 30.

The victim was identified as 57-year-old Randy Clinard from Steubenville. Clinard was found deceased inside a home that April Sunday morning.

The investigation was handled jointly between Wells Township Police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

