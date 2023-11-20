JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Two local schools came together for a good cause Monday afternoon.

Indian Creek and Steubenville High School collaborated to host the first ever Unified Turkey Bowl touch football game at Indian Creek’s Kettlewell Stadium.

The two schools competed against one another in a friendly football game to give students with developmental disabilities their chance to shine on the field.

“We combine kids with intellectual disabilities and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. We got a team from Big Red and a team from Indian Creek. I just think this is great for the community.” Thomas “Teek” Mort | Intervention Specialist, Indian Creek High School

“I never really played football before, but I loved it. (AM: So, you had fun?) Yes!” David Howell | Indian Creek Student

The event was put on by Special Olympics and Mort says they are hoping to create a program with more sports like basketball, cornhole and track in the future.