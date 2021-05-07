Two Men Arrested On Warrants For Felony Animal Cruelty Charges

(WTRF)- Two men have been arrested by McMechen Police for having warrants on felony animal cruelty charges.

Michael Aspinall

Jason and Michael Aspinall allegedly left 8 animals in cages at their abandoned Wintersville home.

Jason Aspinall

7 of the animals died, 1 doberman pinscher named Lucky survived.

Officer DeWitt told the Jefferson County Human Society that ‘it seemed as though they didn’t know there were warrants out for their arrest”, and, “they were shaking and crying”

Both Jason and Michael Aspinall are in the North Regional Jail.