WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Wintersville is now the home to two new businesses!

The ribbon was cut Friday morning on the Scent Shack and Timages Photography.

Both businesses are owned and operated by husband and wife duo, Tim and Kristen Beiber.

Kristen is the candle connoisseur and Tim is the photographer but both say it’s a team effort!

They live in Jefferson County and have always been in love with the community in Wintersville.

Both say they are excited to start this new adventure!

“We’re really excited to bring it here. It’s something they can either burn or collect them. I’m excited for people to try the different scents.” Tim and Kristen Beiber – Owners

From dessert-smelling candles to wax melts and wedding photography to headshots they have it all!

They are located at 729 Main Street in Wintersville.

The Scent Shack is open from Wednesday to Sunday 9 am to 3 pm and for Timages Photography call 740-232-9888 for an appointment.