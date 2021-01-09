Two Ohio Valley bars, six others, cited for COVID-19 related health orders violations

(COLUMBUS) – Ohio Investigative Unit agents visited the following liquor-permitted establishments on January 8 and into this morning and issued citations after witnessing violations:



Wagner’s Roadhouse, Chillicothe, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and insanitary conditions. Agents arrived at 9:20 p.m. and observed more than 25 patrons in the bar area crowded shoulder-to-shoulder with no social distancing. Throughout the bar, agents estimate approximately 60 patrons. Few patrons and staff were seen wearing facial coverings, and those who were wore them improperly. Multiple patrons were standing while consuming alcoholic beverages, dancing and intermingling with other crowded social groups inside the bar. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office assisted agents.



Kepner’s Restaurant, Hudson, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents entered the establishment at 10:20 p.m. and observed approximately 25 patrons consuming alcohol and openly congregating with no social distancing. No one was observed wearing a facial covering.



Enzo’s, Steubenville, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents visited the establishment at 10:40 p.m. and observed eight patrons openly consuming alcohol.



D Kay’s Bar and Grill, New Philadelphia, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents visited the establishment at 12:10 a.m. and observed six patrons consuming alcohol and moving freely throughout the premises.



Musical Inn, Canton, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and improper conduct– drug possession. Agents visited the establishment at 1:20 a.m. and observed approximately 50 patrons consuming alcohol, standing elbow-to-elbow and congregating throughout the premises. During the investigation suspected narcotics were recovered behind the bar.



Third Base, Rayland, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and furnishing beer or intoxicating liquor to an intoxicated person. This citation is the result of a case submitted to the agents by the Wells Township Police Department. On December 26, a fight involving intoxicated individuals took place at 1:30 a.m. at the establishment.



The above cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.



In addition to the above liquor permit cases, agents also worked a joint enforcement project with the Cleveland Division of Police. Agents and officers visited the Ankor Restaurant & Ultra Lounge, Cleveland, at 11:15 p.m. Upon arrival, agents determined this location does not have a valid liquor permit. Inside the location, approximately 40 patrons were consuming alcohol with full bar service. Criminal charges are pending for illegal sales.



Agents and officers also investigated a business property on Prospect Avenue in Cleveland. At 12:45 a.m., agents and officers observed more than 100 vehicles in the parking lot. Patrons purchased tickets for $20, which covered their entry and alcoholic beverage purchases. Several hundred people were inside the business, shoulder-to-shoulder, with an absence of social distancing and facial coverings. This location does not have a valid liquor license. Criminal charges are pending for illegal sales.



The Ohio Investigative Unit is made up of fully-sworn, plainclothes peace officers responsible for enforcing Ohio’s alcohol, tobacco, and food stamp fraud laws. Agents conduct compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are compliant with the Ohio Liquor Control Act. Agents also act on complaints of illegal activity on liquor permit premises. In addition to providing the safety checks associated with the COVID-19 directives, OIU agents continue to perform their normal compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are complying with the Ohio Liquor Control Act.