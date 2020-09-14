U.S. News & World Report Ranks Franciscan University in Top 15 of Midwest Universities.

STEUBENVILLE, OHIO—U.S. News & World Report ranked Franciscan University of Steubenville as tied for 15th overall this year in Midwest universities.

The 2021 U.S. News Best Colleges Rankings assesses 1,452 U.S. bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on 17 measures of academic quality.

Under the Best Value Schools category, Franciscan University ranked 10th, meaning Franciscan is an excellent value when factoring in the costs and benefits received from its educational mission.

“We are honored to be recognized again by U.S. News for our academic excellence. This is a tribute to our dedicated faculty across all disciplines of study,” said Father Dave Pivonka, TOR, president of Franciscan University.

“It’s interesting to note that U.S. News focuses solely on academics, so when you factor in Franciscan’s vibrant faith life you can see why students from all 50 states are attracted to our mission, which combines academic excellence in a passionately Catholic environment.”