JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Unity in the Community. That is the goal Jefferson County hopes to achieve with their new Resource Network webpage and app.

The website and app will have resources and information about services within Jefferson County that are easily accessible.

There will also be information about providers who are not located in Jefferson County, but provide services to the residents of the county.

The project was made possible through Jefferson County Commissioners who saw the need and provided nearly $51,000 to get the program started.

Service Coordinator with the Jefferson County Educational Service Center, Beth Rubert-Warren, says getting this software up and running is going to take a team effort from the entire community.

She says residents need to know where to go to access services within the county, and this new initiative is vital for the community.

“So now at least there’ll be someplace it can be the start of where you can go and find the information you need and then network to get the help that you need when you need it. We’re going to be able to foster positive working relationships, and we’re also going to work to identify the gaps in services. So, when we see that there’s a gap of services, how can we all work together to build a stronger community of services, to help people.” Beth Rubert-Warren | Service Coordinator, Jefferson County Educational Service Center

JCESC is hosting a community meeting this Friday, Dec. 8 at Eastern Gateway’s Lecture Hall from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

They invite every company and organization to join them to learn more about the Resource Network software and to get their information included.

They expect to have the website and app fully functional by April 2024.