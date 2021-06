A fire in Tiltonsville has completely destroyed the old Tiltonsville roller rink and nearby house.

Crews on the scene say the skating rink and a vacant home are a total loss and that two other houses had fire damage.

Luckily, no one was injured during the fire and the fire was completely put out by crews.

The call for the fire came in around 3:30 am.

Officials say the Tiltonsville roller rink has been empty since 2015.