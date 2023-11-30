STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — New protection is on the way for Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies in their highest-risk situations.

Commissioners have approved nearly $50,000 to replace the special response team’s ballistic vests.

An investigation by the Department of Homeland Security and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation found the current type of vest was made outside the US, and could potentially be compromised.

In the meantime, the department has other equipment it can use.

But Jefferson County’s prosecuting attorney will be looking into the company that sold them the current vests.

“It’s taxpayers’ money and they sold us something we can’t use. So I’m not sure if it’s going to be a class action lawsuit. I assume we’re not the only ones that are going to go back to this company and try to get our money.” ​Tony Morelli, Jefferson County Commissioner

Sheriff Fred Abdalla Jr. says the new purchase will be an upgrade, as the vests will cover more of the body and have a ballistic plate carrier.