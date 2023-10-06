JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

It’s all about giving back to their community.

That’s why The Upper Ohio Valley Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 97 is proud to have donated just over $8,000 to the Jefferson County Humane Society.

Through their charitable gaming license they chose the Humane Society to be the recipient of this year’s donation for all the good they do for pets in the community.

JCHS Development Manager, Brandi DeNoon-Damewood said this donation couldn’t have come at a better time.

The shelter is at maximum capacity, so costs are high for animal care.

“We are so happy that our community really sticks together. You know, like all of these organizations, the law enforcement and us and the fire department, all of these rescue resources, we’re now intermingled and we are taking care of each other.“ Brandi DeNoon-Damewood – Development Manager JCHS

“It’s great that we can share what we are doing with the community and then hopefully spread it around to some more organizations in the future.“ Shawn Gegick – President Upper Ohio Valley FOP

DeNoon-Damewood says this donation will be going towards the spay/neuter and overall costs for the animals in their care.

And as always you can see all the animals up for adoption on their website or Facebook Page.

They are always looking for fosters as well.