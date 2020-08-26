Urban Mission and Samaritan House partner up to better serve the community

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)- Since the closing of Samaritan House in Steubenville due to the pandemic, a brand new merger is happening. And because of that, the community will benefit greatly. A partnership with Urban Mission Ministries is underway for their Urban Thrift and Opportunity Center.

Bishop Monforton with the Diocese of Steubenville said it is prudent to avoid duplicate services to those who need help and Rose Raveaux with Catholic Charities echoes the same, both instrumental in collaborating with Urban Mission. Her message: it’s better to strengthen and expand- through assistance, outreach, and service.

Sister Agnes Therese Davis told 7News “in a world with so much division the best thing we can do is learn how to work together so I’m really excited to do that, really just our goal right now is to help out and to be Christ-present directly with the people so a lot of what we’re doing is just sort of sliding into the beautiful work they’re already doing and just trying to be a friendly presence and also an opportunity for people to pray, people feel more comfortable sometimes asking a sister to pray than they would just anybody so it’s nice to be able to offer that.”

The Urban Mission and Samaritan House have been providing basic needs services for decades and now this joint venture will bring these services to even more people. This time with more one-on-one ministry and new growth programs.

Urban Mission Ministries Director, Reverend Ashley Steele, said “the community needs to be united it benefits everyone, this unique time allowed us to partner even more as we are combining forces with our thrift store to be able to care for the community in a very tangible way and so it seemed to make sense that we could come together, offer ministry opportunities as well as opportunities for folks to be able to access furniture at low-cost or no-cost, as well as household goods, clothes, and everything in between.”

All items from the Samaritan House will be given to the new Urban Mission Thrift Center from food items to appliances.