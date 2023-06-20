STEUBENVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — One special group is looking forward to continuing their service in their community this summer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Urban Mission organization has been serving the Ohio Valley for over 60 years. The ministry’s primary function is food distribution and serving as an emergency shelter.

They are now preparing for their several summer events. One of these being their back-to-school bash where they will distribute at least 750 backpacks and necessary school supplies and another being them partnering with the Sycamore Center for a combined food pantry.

Working in and with their community is what drives them to keep serving.

”This is what community is all about, this is what community looks like and we’re serving the same people and we realize that we can reach more and together we can do more together. We make more of an impact when we come together alongside one of another. So, this is kind of how the Urban Mission functions.” Cynthia Lytle – Director of Community Engagement for Urban Mission

If you would like to volunteer for an event, you can attend one of the ministry’s orientations that happen on the third Friday of every month.