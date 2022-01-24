US Congressman Bill Johnson goes on Steubenville Police “Ride Along”

Steubenville, OH (WTRF)-US Congressman Bill Johnson stepped into a police cruiser, and hit the road, starting on South Third Street.

Although it’s his first police “ride along” here, it’s not his first ever.

“Never done it in Steubenville but looking forward to it.” US REP. BILL JOHNSON (R) OHIO

The Congressman has seen the ins and outs of a police officer’s job first-hand with East Liverpool Police, Marietta Police, and now Steubenville Police

Johnson says he’s in town to see what officers here see every day.

“I want to see what they see. I want to understand the stresses that our law-enforcement are under every day. I think the better Job we do have helping the community understand how important law-enforcement is, the more safe and secure our communities will be.” US REP. BILL JOHNSON (R) OHIO

Even after this weekend, Johnson says he’s seen a lot.

“We saw just this past weekend. 4 more police officers shot across the nation. 2 of them in New York. 2 police officers dead. One clinging to life. Many big cities trying to de-fund their police. Many police officers retiring or quitting because of the stress of the job.” US REP. BILL JOHNSON (R) OHIO

And now after his third ride along, Johnson says he’s seen all he needs to and hopes other legislators do the same.