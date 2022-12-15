JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Legislation designating a portion of State Route 7 in Jefferson County in honor of Sheriff Fred Abdalla passed the Ohio House and Senate today.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sheriff Abdalla had a long and accomplished career in public service.

He was in his 37th year as Jefferson County Sheriff when he passed away earlier this year.

Substitute House Bill 578 will designate the northbound and southbound lanes of State Route 7 in the village of Stratton, as the “Fredrick J. Abdalla Memorial Highway.”

The bill now heads to Governor DeWine for signature.