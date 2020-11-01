Welding students build life-sized dinosaur for community lake

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — A life-sized dinosaur is being pieced together, not by archeologists, but by welders!

The Jefferson County Vocational School is teaching 32 of its up-and-coming welders the trick of the trade through making a 28-feet-long, ton-and-a-half dino!

The bones of metal are forming a Plesiosaurus, to be exact. This ancestor of the Lochness-monster, once complete, will be appropriately placed at Austin Lake in Jefferson County.

And this hands-on project all came about through a generous buyer who happens to run the lake… and this isn’t the first creature JVS has built for him.

Years ago, my youngest son was interested in. And we had the small puzzles you buy at the store to put together. We decided to make one and the gentleman was actually substitute teaching here when we made the first one about 10 years ago and he’s been buying them ever since, asking us to building them for him. Todd Parker, Welding Instructor for JVS

Going into the community, the Plesiosaurus is a reminder that welding can be applied to many different trades… plus the welding teacher says building a Plesiosaurus will definitely stand out on your resume.