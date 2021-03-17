Wells Township Haunted House going “Lights Out” this weekend

BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) – If you love a good scare and you don’t want to wait for Halloween, the Wells Township Haunted House is the place to be.

We have to warn you, it’s not the usual haunted experience. The crew at Wells Township is looking to crank up the scare factor a few notches.

This weekend, they will be hosting their infamous “Lights Out” tour.

Groups will try to make their way through the entire house in total darkness, with only single glow-stick to light the way. There’s no tour guide. You’re completely on your own. Of course, there are plenty of surprises along the way.

You want some fun, come hang out with us. The Lights Out Tour is a complete and separate animal from our regular season event. Most of the people that have gone through it understand that. You have to sign a waiver. It’s intense. Not to say that the regular season events aren’t intense because of the theatrics, but the “Lights Out Tour” is a completely separate animal. I wouldn’t do Sean Norman, President, Wells Township Haunted House

If you do get too scared they offer a safe word. You just say the word and staff will rescue you.

It takes place this Friday and Saturday, with the doors creaking open at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available online or at the door.