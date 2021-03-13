Wells Township Haunted House opening for special “Lights Out” attraction

WELLS TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — The Wells Township Haunted House is holding a “Lights Out” haunted attraction on March 19 and 20.

Visitors to this attraction will not have a run of the mill fun house experience.

Oh, no. The Wells Township Haunted House is so terrifying that you must sign a waiver of liability before you enter.

What will you see when you enter?

Nothing.

It will be pitch black inside. All lights will be out. You will only have one glow stick to guide you through the spooky house and the horrors that await inside.

There will be no tour guide. You’ll go it alone…if you dare.

Hours are 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. each night.

You can find more information here.