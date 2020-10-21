What to expect for Donald Trump Jr’s stop in Steubenville

FILE – In this June 18, 2019, file photo, Donald Trump Jr. throws hats to supporters at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)- Donald Trump Jr. will make a stop in Steubenville Thursday night at 7:30.

The stop is a part of a Make America Great Again Rally and will be held at Bully Tools, 14 Technology Way.

The Jefferson County Republican party has spent months preparing for the event and want to make sure the visit goes well because it is crucial for the election.

Jefferson County Republican Party officials suggest bringing a mask and follow the health guidelines.

The doors open at 6:00 PM and the event starts at 7:30, Jefferson County Republican Party officials say they expect the event to go on for about an hour or hour and a half.

Attendees must sign a COVID-19 liability waiver before entering.

Anyone interested can request tickets on the official Donald Trump website