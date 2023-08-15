WINTERSVILLE Ohio, (WTRF)

The Village of Wintersville is officially caught up with their back property taxes.

If you recall, they owed $139,000 in back property taxes to Jefferson County.

Village officials previously shared they had 26 deficient properties going all the way back to the 1960’s.

Mayor Mike Petrella says that finally being caught up is a win for the Village.

“You know the residents, they have to pay their taxes so we should too. So it’s a big deal that we got them paid up, we got everything squared away. It did take a finacial hit in a sense that no one expected to have this year but going forward this problem won’t be an issue again.” Mayor Mike Petrella – Wintersville

If any one wants to see what’s going on in the Village they are welcome to attent the meetings. They take place every other first and third Thursday at 7 p.m.