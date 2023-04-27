WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Following an assault on the mayor of Wintersville, residents can expect heightened security measures at their city building.

The side and front doors will be locked from now on, with an actuator on the front door so clerks can buzz in people they know.

There will also be a new way to enter the building for council meetings.

The village administrator says there have been no specific threats to others at this time.

However, the suspect does have a connection to the Wintersville government.

His mother did work here. She knows the entrance and exits to all the buildings. So this is just sort of like a wakeup call not to be too lax and do what we need to do to provide a safe working environment for all employees. Jesse Kosegi, Village Administrator

Officials have not released any motive for why the assault happened at the Wintersville post office.

But they say they want to be proactive about any potential danger.