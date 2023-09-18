WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

Some exciting things are coming to Wintersville!

Just recently Village officials announced their plans on opening a dog and recreational park area right behind the Village building.

And during the announcement Village officials had a huge surprise from one of the pillars in the community.

The entire park was named after Edward P. Laman.

Laman has dedicated his life to service in the communities he lived.

He was a police officer working his way up to chief, worked in Weirton Steel, and even was a teacher; all the while doing anything he could for the Wintersville Community.

Officials say they couldn’t have found a better person to dedicate the park to his honor.

“It was his legacy. Everything kind of came full circle, from where he started to where he retired and it’s something that he earned and deserved, and it was a well thought out process to get this going and it’s just a great thing. He was speechless.” Jesse Kosegi – Wintersville Village Administrators

The multi-phase Edward P. Laman Community Park hopes it include have an amphitheater, a pavilion, a walking trail and a pond.

This was a team effort made possible from a $100,000 capitol grant from the state of Ohio and money from the county commissioners.

They hope to break ground on phase one, the dog park, at the first of the year.