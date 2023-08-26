WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The village of Wintersville is asking residents for patience as long-awaited water tower repairs continue.

Most residents did not have water for a time Friday following a major water break on Springdale Avenue, with others saying they’re still dealing with low water pressure Saturday.

The city says that’s because the tower tank needed to be drained completely, with the county water supply now being fed to the village.

Today the public works department fixed another break on Meadow Road.

Administrator Jesse Kosegi says the repairs to the water tower should be completed within the next 7 to 10 days.

“I get it. People are frustrated. Last time we shut the tank off, it’s been a while, but this is something that needed to be done. The tank was inspected. It’s getting repaired and we’re on day number two, hopefully in another eight days or less it’ll be fixed.” Jesse Kosegi, Village Administrator

Mayor Mike Petrella put out a statement this afternoon, saying the water tower was supposed to be inspected in 2020 per Ohio EPA regulations.

However, that inspection wasn’t completed until April of this year.