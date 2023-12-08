WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

After a lengthy search, Wintersville has named a new Fiscal Officer.

Rachel Morrison who will be part-time, was approved by Village Council Thursday night.

They have been without one since February of 2022 when the previous one resigned.

The Village did have a traveling clerk from the state Auditor’s office assigned to them since then.

Mayor Mike Petrella says they had a great interview with Morrison and believes she will be a great asset to the Village.

“She’s very qualified from her resume and our interview. And she’ll also be getting training from Melanie Smith, our current traveling clerk from the state auditor’s office, who will be here with the whole process. Our council president, Randy Spence, he said that last year, he said Wintersville will not get back on track. Wintersville will run on a new track. So we’re going to be keep going on that new track, and right in the 2024.” Mayor Mike Petrella – Wintersville

Morrison will take on her new role at the first of the year.