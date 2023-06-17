WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Village of Wintersville has a just received a grant that will help multiple departments.

The $40,000 Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation grant is going toward a portable traffic light unit.

This traffic light will benefit so many different agencies from police and fire, to road crews and so much more.

Village Administrator Jesse Kosegi says this new unit will also add another layer of safety for workers on the road ways.

“It takes an officer or a flagger off the street. It’s all automated, it’s solar backup, it will run, if you charge it on a Friday you can use it for five, six days, ten hours a day and they have a mobile unit where they get transported and there’s a total of four lights. Two for one direction and two for the other.” Jesse Kosegi – Wintersville Village Administrator

He says they hope to have the equipment in the next six weeks.