JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — One woman is dead and a man is custody in Steubenville, according to Steubenville Police Chief Bill McCafferty.

McCafferty says the woman was a passenger in a vehicle driven by the male suspect. The male then allegedly shot and killed the woman, say police.

The incident happened on Darlington Avenue in Steubenville, said McCafferty.

Steubenville detectives and Ohio BCI are on scene, said authorities. Search warrants are being issued.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the people involved in the incident at this time. No additional information is being released.