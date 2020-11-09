Woman shot in Wintersville; police on scene

Wintersville, OH (WTRF)- Wintersville police are on the scene after a woman was shot early this morning.

Officials tell 7News that one woman was injured with multiple gunshot wounds at 101 Floyd Street right off Cadiz Road past Duncan Donuts.

The woman was transported to Pittsburgh area hospital via stat medevac, stable with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple law agencies are on the scene.

7News is working to get more details.