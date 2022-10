JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

Jefferson County 911 confirms that a woman was stabbed in that county on Thursday.

The woman showed up injured at a Big Lots store in Wintersville.

She was not stabbed at the store, though.

The victim was transported to Trinity West Hospital.

The Wintersville Police Department is handling the investigation. No further details are available at this time.

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.