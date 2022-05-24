STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

An environmental law enforcement workshop was help in Steubenville Tuesday.

It was a collaboration between JB Green Team, Montgomery Count Environmental Crimes Task Force and Keep Ohio Beautiful!

The workshop provided local law enforcement, prosecutors, and judges with information about Ohio’s environmental laws, crimes committed locally and the financial, social, and environmental cost to the community.

It included mock investigations based on real world scenarios along with tips when confronted with scrap metal theft, opening dumping, and tire dumping.